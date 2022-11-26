Two unidentified youths on November 26 threw ink on Jungantar Bora, secretary of the Nagaon district committee of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The incident took place in front of the Nagaon district library, where AAP's 10th annual foundation day function was held.

The entire incident was caught on camera and the AAP leaders claimed that the person who threw the ink belonged to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As per reports, two youths who came on a scooter threw ink at Bora and Sabyasachi Bora, the representative of the central committee.

Later, the two youths left the place shouting the slogan 'BJP Zindabad'.

Notably, this incident of ink throwing at AAP leaders has evoked strong reactions in the Nagaon district.

However, this is not the first incident where an AAP leader has faced such a situation. In 2020, AAP's leader Sanjay Singh too faced the same humiliation after an unidentified man threw ink on him in Uttar Pradesh Hathras.

Singh went to Hathras to visit the family members of the 19-year-old woman who died after being allegedly gang-raped by four upper-caste men.

This too was captured on camera, wherein, it was seen that the man throwing ink when Singh was about to address media persons from TV news channels.

Following the incident, Singh was immediately moved to a safer place while the attacker was overpowered and nabbed on the spot.

In another such incident, in January this year, a youth threw ink on AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in UP.

''A BJP goon was allowed throw ink under the protection of the police. I want Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to come forward and talk to me, not exhibit 'Gund Raj','' miffed over the incident, Bharti had said while speaking to reporters.