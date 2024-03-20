Bhaben Choudhury, President of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Assam, has voiced apprehensions regarding the dissemination of false information by Congress-AJP candidates regarding their association with the United Opposition Forum of Assam (UOFA) or the INDIA alliance. Today, in a letter addressed to Shri Bhupen Bora, President of Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) and President of UOFA, Choudhury emphasized the importance of opposition unity for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Choudhury demanded an immediate halt to such misleading statements and urged for strict disciplinary measures against the offenders. He urged APCC President to release an official declaration by the 16 parties under the UOFA, announcing the consensus Lok Sabha candidates within the next 24 hours.

Failure to produce the said declaration within the stipulated time frame, Choudhury cautioned, would signal the absence of any opposition or INDIA alliance in Assam, except for an alliance between Congress and AJP.

Expressing disappointment over the lack of response from Congress, Dr. Choudhury accused them of hindering opposition unity in Assam. He criticized Congress-AJP candidates for allegedly propagating misinformation in the media, falsely claiming affiliation with the UOFA or INDIA alliance.

Further he appealed to the media to refrain from amplifying falsehoods propagated by Congress-AJP candidates and to acknowledge the independent election campaigns of parties such as AAP, TMC, and CPM under the UOFA banner.

He highlighted AAP's commitment to fostering opposition unity, highlighting their decision to withdraw their candidature from the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat. He urged the Congress party to reciprocate by withdrawing its candidates from the Dibrugarh and Sonitpur Lok Sabha seats, where AAP is contesting, with the sole objective of defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).