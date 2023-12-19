The Aam Aadmi Party released its first list of candidates for the upcoming 13th North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Elections on December 19.

A total of 5 names have been included in the first list of candidates of AAP.

Congress and BJP, both the parties have announced their respective lists of candidates.

The elections for the 13th North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Elections in Dima Hasao District will take place on 8th January 2024 and the results will be declared on 12th January 2024.

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