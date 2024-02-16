The question of seat sharing may still remain unfulfilled in Assam for the INDIA bloc parties, but the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already staked claim to three constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

The AAP, which had recently declared candidates for three constituencies in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, today shot off a letter to the Opposition Unity Forum president Bhupen Borah, where they have made it clear that they are fielding their candidates in the three constituencies. The AAP has also called upon Congress to declare their candidates in 11 other constituencies as soon as possible.

In the letter, the AAP has said that they have fielded candidates in the three Lok Sabha seats of Dibrugarh, Sonitpur and Guwahati, and here they asserted that they want to contest in these three seats on behalf of the entire opposition alliance.

Here, the AAP called upon Bhupen Borah to declare candidates for the remaining seats in Assam for the rest of the opposition alliance, which will solidify the AAP's claim over the three constituencies which they are fielding candidates in.

The AAP also stated that they would be helping the other alliance parties in the rest of the seats, while they expect support and cooperation from them in their fight in the three above mentioned seats which they have staked claim to.

Earlier on February 8, the AAP has announced its candidates for the forthcoming Lok Sabha Elections from three seats of Assam that includes Guwahati, Dibrugarh and Tezpur. For Dibrugarh seat, AAP is fiielding Manoj Dhanowar, from Guwahati the candidate is Bhaben Choudhury and From Sonitpur the candidate is Rishiraj Kaundinya.

At a time when the opposition alliance led by Congress is working on the arithmetic over seat sharing for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, AAP staking claim over the three seats may lead to a reworking on the equation should the alliance agrees to their demands.