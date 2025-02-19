The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Assam, has strongly criticized both the Congress and BJP, calling them "two sides of the same coin" following the release of the Biplab Kumar Sharma Commission's report on the infamous APSC cash-for-jobs scam.

Reacting to the report, AAP State Vice President Anurupa Dekarjai alleged that while the scam occurred under the Congress regime and was investigated by the BJP government, the inquiry was selective and incomplete.

"The investigation report selectively reveals details about bribe money and party attendees of the scam mastermind, Rakesh Paul. However, the names of powerful ministers, MLAs, and influential figures who were earlier linked to the scam are missing from the final report—many of whom are now in the BJP government," she said.



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She further accused both parties of engaging in mutual political compromises, stating, "BJP is in power, but Congress and BJP are running the government together. Development has come to a halt, and the people of Assam are suffering due to their misdeeds."

Dismissing both parties as corrupt and untrustworthy, Dekarjai asserted, "Congress and BJP, drowning in corruption, will never be forgiven by the people of Assam."