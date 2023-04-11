Assam Police on April 11 detained Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) spokesperson Sushant Kumar Nath allegedly accusing the state government of doing business in the name of Bihu.

As per reports, he took to social media and said, ''The government should be instead given a Guinness World Record for selling tickets to watch Bihu''.

Following this, he was detained by the Panbazar Police.

Meanwhile, in an effort to bring Assam’s Bihu dance to the global stage, a total of 11,000 dancers are practicing day and night, aiming to register a Guinness World Record on April 14.

More than 11,000 dancers and drummers will perform Bihu in front of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 14 at the Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati under the special initiative of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Assam Government’s special initiative aiming for the Guinness World Record has been lauded by people across the state and are thus extending their support for this golden initiative.

Simultaneously, performers in the Bongaigaon district of Assam are leaving no stone unturned to bring Bihu onto the global stage.

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