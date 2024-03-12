Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) state president, Dr. Bhaben Chaudhury, found himself at the forefront of the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) today. The protests, which had been peaceful until then, took a violent turn as Dr. Chaudhury was seriously injured during the protest.

Dr. Chaudhury was transported to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) for urgent medical treatment.

Earlier in the day , BJP government announced the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

It was an integral part of BJP’s 2019 manifesto.

This will pave the way for the persecuted to find citizenship in India.

Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi has strongly criticised the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), declaring plans for a large-scale peaceful protest.

In an interview with India Today NE, Gogoi expressed his belief that the CAA is an assault on the Assamese community, drawing parallels with the historical Mughal attack on Assam.

"CAA is nothing but the Centre's attack on the Assamese community. The way Mughals attacked Assam, the same way BJP is trying to attack Assam in the name of CAA and to fight, the only response from the people of the state is nothing but massive peaceful agitation. At this moment I want to urge the people of the state, irrespective of caste and creed to get ready for massive agitation but in a peaceful manner. I ask people to come out to the street and democratically protest against CAA," he said.