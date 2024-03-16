In a major setback to the state unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the state vice-president of AAP, Assam has tendered his resignation from the party ahead of Lok Sabha elections.

In a letter to the party high command, Jitul Deka, who held the post of vice president of Assam unit of AAP party announced his resignation from the primary membership of the party without mentioning the reason behind his decision.

Earlier, in a significant political development, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has withdrawn its candidate from the Guwahati Lok Sabha seat in Assam.

The party, however, will be contesting from the Dibrugarh and Sonitpur constituencies in the forthcoming elections.

Meanwhile, the opposition has already announced AJP leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi as their joint candidate from Dibrugarh, signalling a unified front against the ruling party.

In a related development, Bhupen Borah has penned a letter urging AAP, CPI, and CPI(M) to join forces for the 2026 State Elections, hinting at a potential shift in the political landscape.

Also read: Assam: AAP withdraws candidate from Guwahati LS seat, to contest from Dibrugarh and Sonitpur