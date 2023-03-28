Ahead of AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal's visit to Assam, the party's state coordinator Dr. Bhaben Choudhury, on March 28 took a dig at state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and listed out a few urban problems in Guwahati city.

Choudhury took to his personal Twitter handle and pointed out that traffic lights in the city have stopped functioning and people are suffering from water logging during the rainy season.

''@himantabiswa Sarma dangoriya, Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji will be visiting #Guwahati I have two major concerns.

I wish there will be no rain, or else it will be pathetic for us to show how people suffer due to water logging. Secondly, most of the city traffic light has stopped working, please look into it immediately or else it will be a matter of shame for everyone,'' he tweeted.

@himantabiswa Sarma dangoriya, Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji will be visiting #Guwahati I have two major concerns.



1. I wish there will be no rain, or else it will be pathetic for us to show how people suffer due to water logging. pic.twitter.com/tYM8jhtbqE — Dr Bhaben Choudhury (@Dr_BhabenC) March 28, 2023

Kejriwal who is also the Chief Minister of Delhi will visit Guwahati on April 2, 2023, along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to strengthen their party's presence in the state.

AAP has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of corruption in the state and claimed that people in Assam are frustrated.

Besides this, AAP has promised of providing better health care and education in Assam in line with the best around the world and take India to the top spot.