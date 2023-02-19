In a surprising turn of events, Udita Das, a ward member of North Lakhimpur Municipality ward no. 14 (C), bid farewell to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on December 18. Udita Das joined BJP at the party's office in Lakhimpur, along with several other ward members of AAP.

Explaining her decision, Udita Das said, "I did not get anything from AAP. Since our Chief Minister and Prime Minister are from BJP, AAP cannot do anything in front of BJP. It's been one year I have been in AAP and I didn't get anything from AAP. I will work for the development of the state, so I joined BJP."

Lakhimpur MLA Manab Deka welcomed Udita Das to the BJP at an event in Lakhimpur on February 18. "Udita is like a sister to me, and after I won the election, I gave her words and assurance that I would help her to join BJP, which I did. Udita came to me and said that she wants to be a part of the BJP team which does developmental works. I wish her all the best being a part of the BJP family," he said.

Deka added that there has been a positive atmosphere in Lakhimpur, and much developmental work has been done in the region. "BJP follows the ideology of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas", and this is what I follow as well. I follow the path of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. BJP does not only focus on development, but it is about political responsibility as well."

Udita Das further stated that there have been many developmental works in Lakhimpur under the leadership of Manab Deka. "Even the wards are developed, and developmental works have been done in Lakhimpur. I was not able to work since I was in Aam Aadmi Party. Works done by Manab Deka inspired me, and I joined BJP. Since I am a ward commissioner, I have to develop my ward and other wards as well," she added.

With the upcoming state assembly elections in Assam, the move of Udita Das and other ward members of AAP to BJP is being seen as a significant political development in the region. It remains to be seen how this development will affect the political landscape in North Lakhimpur.