The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) declared its candidates for three crucial Lok Sabha seats in the state on February 8. However, the announcement did not sit well with regional parties, leading to vocal opposition from Sivasagar MLA Akhil Gogoi on February 9.

Gogoi expressed dismay over the AAP's unilateral decision, labeling it as a breach of trust and a departure from the spirit of alliance politics. He criticized the party for not engaging in prior discussions with the regional parties stating the need for collaborative decision-making.

"The Aam Aadmi Party's announcement of candidates without consulting us is a mistake and unfortunate," remarked Gogoi.

"They should have waited, discussed with us, and announced all candidates together. Suddenly announcing their candidates is a breach of trust."

AAP's candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Assam include Manoj Dhanowar for the Dibrugarh seat, Bhaben Chaudhary for Guwahati, and Rishi Raj Kaundinya for Sonitpur. This move comes amid AAP's participation in the INDIA bloc, a coalition comprising 27 opposition parties.

AAP leader Sandeep Pathak defended the early candidate declaration, citing the prolonged negotiations within the INDIA alliance.

"Talks with the INDIA alliance have been ongoing for months. We are now compelled to move forward with our election strategy," Pathak stated.

In response to the discord, Gogoi expressed a willingness to engage in dialogue with AAP to address the concerns raised by the regional parties. "We will talk with AAP now and shall discuss. We will discuss and come out with a resolution in a week or so," he said.