Even though Union and Assam Government is strict against Child labour and continuously warning people to raise their voice against such crimes, but unfortunately some coke and coal bhatta, coal thieves hired child labour with low wages in 124 Constituency of Margherita.

At 124 Margherita Constituency there are more than 50 coke coal mines at Ledo ,Itakhola, Baragolai, Telkhaad basti, Namdang hiring child labourers to work in coal mines but there were no legal action has been taken by the responsible authority.

General Secretary of All Adivasi Students Association of Assam (AASAA) Tinsukia district committee, Ramanus Lakra alleged that from tea gardens and other places of Margherita Constituency children are taken to illegal coke coal mines to work.

“Regarding this issue AASAA has approached Margherita Administration many times but no results came”, he added.

It may be mentioned that Lakra further stated that they demand to the concerned department to take stringent action against those coal thieves who hire children to work at illegal coke coal bhatta otherwise in the coming days they will take out a strong agitational movement to awake the concerned department of Tinsukia district.