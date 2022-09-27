At a time when the government is cheering the primary education system, the All Assam Students Union (AASU) on September 27 made serious allegations of one teacher running hundreds of primary schools in the Jorhat district.

Additionally, the association alleged that and also many schools do not have teachers.

Through a release, the organization has informed that they visited hundreds of schools in the district on September 27 and enquired about the ongoing problems of the schools.

At the same time, one teacher is teaching in each of the 119 schools in the Jorhat district, although many schools in the area do not have a single instructor.

Lack of adequate teachers in the ratio of students is also reported from the Jorhat district, in which the matter of subject teacher is far away. The organization has alleged that all this is happening due to the negligence of the government.

The government is appointing teachers, but the condition of the state's primary education system is getting worse.

The organization has been applying to the government for the last several years to take necessary steps for the education system of the state, stating this, the organization said that the present government is giving priority to private schools instead of government education.

A team of the organization visited various schools of the district and talked to teachers, students, parents about the problems of the schools.

Sankalpa Gogoi, district committee president of the organization, said that the government has implemented various schemes for the development of government schools. But no concrete steps have been taken regarding the shortage of teachers.

The organization has also submitted a memorandum to the government several times regarding this. The organization has strongly criticized the state government over this subject.

It needs mention here that a there is a total of 99 students in the 210 No. Dorikiyal Primary School, Natunmati Primary School with 74 students, Lahing Habigaon Primary School with 74 students, and there are 53 students in 47 number DR Faizuddin Ahmed School.