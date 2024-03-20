The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts initiated a total shutdown protest against Oil India Ltd (OIL) at Duliajan today.

AASU accuses OIL of neglecting their social responsibilities towards national and state development.

The protest has disrupted the production, mining, and transportation of oil. The Industrial gate, new Industrial area, and the general area of OIL are currently inaccessible due to the protest.

Moreover, the transport depot of OIL has been sealed, halting the movement of OIL vehicles and preventing employees from entering for operation. A public meeting has also been scheduled by AASU at Duliajan today.

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