Chief advisor of All Assam Students Union (AASU) Samujjal Bhattacharya on February 15 filed a defamation suit against former National Register of Citizens (NRC) coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma.

It is to be mentioned here that in 2023, Samujjal Bhattacharya said that he will file a defamation suit against Hitesh Dev Sarma over the latter's allegation that Bhattacharya used to take Rs 16 lakh per month from former NRC coordinator Prateek Hajela during the NRC update process in 2019.

Reacting to the allegations, Bhattacharya also said that the allegations against him were totally false. "Hitesh Dev Sarma is a liar. He is spreading rumours just to get cheap publicity." he further added.

Speaking to India Today NE, Hitesh Dev Sarma said, "I have come to know from someone that a defamation case has been filed against me...If any case has been filed against me, then it is a legal matter and I will be replying to the court...If any notice comes from the court then I will reply to those questions...I don't know the matter as of now.

Further speaking on his stands on NRC, Hitesh Dev Sarma asserted that an affidavit has been filed before the Supreme Court of India demanding a re-verification.



Also Read: Assam: AASU’s chief Samujjal Bhattacharya calls former NRC co-ordinator mentally sick following allegation of scam

"As I was the NRC co-ordinator for 2.5 years I came to know that there are many irregularities and suspected foreigners names were included in the NRC list.

In the meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma while addressing on the floor of the House during a query raised by MLA Kamalakhya Purkayastha with regards to the National Register of Citizens (NRC) said that the final phase of the NRC is in the hands of the central government.

Answering the question raised by MLA Purkayastha, CM Sarma said, "The final phase of the NRC is in the hands of the central government. The state government has completed the first phase of work. Those named in the final NRC of the total 27 lakh citizens under review will get their Aadhaar cards back"

The chief minister further added that the government is putting in all efforts to complete the entire process without any discrepancies and is committed to releasing the final NRC list as soon the possible.

However, CM Sarma also added that out of the 27 lakh citizens, 17 lakh are found eligible to get their Aadhaar cards back.