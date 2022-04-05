On April 4, All Assam Student Union (AASU) General Secretary of Baksa district, Dulujit Das has condemned Ismail Hussain for his derogatory remark on ‘bihu’ and ‘bihu nam’ in his book “Rongali Bihu Aitihya Bisar”.

Dulujit Das observed that in the book “Rongali Bihur Oitijya Bisar”, Ismail Hussain has tried to communalise the important Assamese festival Rongali bihu.

The student leader is angry over Ismail Hussain's remarks while the entire state is reeling under the price rise crisis and protests are going on across the state. He accused Ismail Hussain of working as a BJP agent.

Condemning such an act, the student leader urged Ismail Hussain to refrain from such acts. His hypocrisy on Bihu will never be tolerated. Das also warned not to do such a thing in future, he added.

Furthermore, the union has called for a public apology from Ismail Hussain.

Moreover,Student leader Dulujit Das has called upon the Assam government to maintain a stable system of Assamese national life by banning the book.