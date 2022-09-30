The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) on September 30 staged a massive protest across the Tinsukia district against the construction of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC)'s 2000 MW Subansiri Lower hydroelectric project in the Lakhimpur district along the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh border.

All Tinsukia District Student’s Union leaders claimed that earlier Rajnath Singh had promised to halt the construction works of the hydroelectric project before coming into power but the construction work of the dam has again started as he is not true to his words.

“We don’t want the dam. AASU will continue its protest until the government will not take appropriate measures to protect the life and property of the people living downstream. It will pose a big threat to the life and property of the people living downstream”, the leaders stated.

Burning the portrait of NHPC, AASU members chanted anti-state government slogans and asked that the hydropower project be halted.

Nikhil Konch, central executive of AASU, Hamarjyoti Gohain, general secretary of All Tinsukia District Student’s Union, Udip Barpatra, president of Tinsukia Regional Student Union, and Nayanjyoti Bejbaruah, the general secretary also joined the protest.

AASU also demands the Centre halt the construction work of the dam and if not then the organization will take serious action on the matter.