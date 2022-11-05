The All Assam Student's Union (AASU) chief adviser Samujjal Bhattacharya demanded that the Guwahati Railway Station terminus be named after Late Dr Bhupen Hazarika.

Speaking on the occasion of the 11th death anniversary of the 'Bard of Brahmaputra', Bhattacharya said, "The railway terminus, i.e the Guwahati Railway Station should be named after Late Dr Bhupen Hazarika".

"If this can be done in Maharashtra and other states then why not in Assam," Bhattacharya added.

Further, Bhattacharya remarked that as its a double-engine government, both in the state and Centre, the Railway station should be named after Bhupen Hazarika.

Speaking to the media, AASU president Dipanka Kumar Nath said, "Earlier the activities which were held on the death and the birth anniversary of Late Dr Bhupen Hazarika have been not held this year."

"We demand there should be an International Research Institute in Dr Bhupen Hazarika's name," he added.

It is to be mentioned here that November 5 marks the death anniversary of Bhupen Hazarika, fondly called 'Sudhakantha'.

Earlier in 2019, Assam's 'Sudhakantha' and cultural icon Bhupen Hazarika, along with former President Pranab Mukherjee and social activist Nanaji Deshmukh, have been conferred with India's highest civilian award: The Bharat Ratna.

Bhupen Hazarika has also been credited for introducing the folk music of Assam and Northeast India to Indian cinema.