The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU), South Kamrup, on February 5 felicitated Angshuman Kalita for his remarkable achievement of securing a position as Scientist ‘C’ in the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Kalita, a resident of Dakuapara village in Boko and the elder son of Gokul Chandra Kalita and Aditi Kalita, was honored by AASU on Wednesday in recognition of his success. AASU General Secretary Ajit Ali expressed immense pride in Kalita’s accomplishment, highlighting his contribution to Assam’s academic excellence.

Following the AASU felicitation, Kalita was also honored at his residence by the Asom Jatiya Mahila Parishad, further acknowledging his dedication and perseverance.

A former student of Don Bosco Higher Secondary School, Boko, Kalita pursued Mechanical Engineering at NIT Silchar, graduating in 2021. He later cleared the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) examination and worked at BARC for six months before successfully securing an All India Rank of 40 in the ISRO recruitment examination.

Kalita has been appointed as Scientist ‘C’ at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram, a premier ISRO facility specializing in the design and development of launch vehicle technology. He is set to join VSSC on February 14.

Reflecting on his journey, Kalita revealed that he never undertook offline coaching for any of the competitive examinations he cleared, including those for BARC and ISRO. “I never imagined that I would work for India’s top organizations like BARC and ISRO. However, I believed in my potential, and with that confidence, I appeared for the exams and succeeded,” he shared.