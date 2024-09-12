Student leader Shankar Jyoti Baruah on September 12 announced that he has decided to step down from his duties as the General Secretary of All Assam Students’ Union (AASU).

Baruah said he made the choice on his own and that he resigned from his post as general secretary without any external pressure.

He announced his resignation as the General Secretary of AASU in a statement on social media today, stating that the truth about the issue around him will be revealed in court.



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"I'll be sending the central committee my letter of release soon. Baruah wrote, "I am eternally thankful to everyone for their cooperation and support up until this point.

This comes after a student claimed that Shankar Jyoti Baruah had abused her emotionally and physically, tricked her with false promises of marriage, and threatened to kill her, the scandal broke out. Following extensive debates spurred by the claims, AASU decided to confront the issue head-on while still allowing Baruah to take voluntary action.

Baruah, meanwhile, has admitted to a past relationship with the student but claimed it ended six months ago.