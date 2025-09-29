Assam: AASU launches statewide campaign demanding justice for Zubeen Garg

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has installed posters and hoardings across Assam, calling for justice in the untimely death of celebrated music icon Zubeen Garg.

Under the banner of #JusticeForZubeen, AASU members have displayed posters featuring the singer’s image and tributes from well-wishers in prominent locations across Guwahati, Dergaon, Morigaon, Chandrapur, Hawli, Golaghat, Bordoloni, Borpothar, Silapathar, Dhemaji, Jonai, Tinsukia, Doomdooma, Kokrajhar, Bokajan, Bijni, Jinjia, and Nagaon.

AASU leaders described the initiative as both a tribute to Garg’s enduring legacy and a public movement to ensure a transparent investigation. They appealed to citizens, artists, and fans of the late singer to join the cause.

Zubeen Garg, revered as the “Voice of Assam,” touched generations with his music and social activism. His sudden passing has evoked widespread grief and intensified public demands for accountability.

Meanwhile, Assam’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) are conducting an in-depth probe. Several individuals — including actor Nishita Goswami, musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and manager Siddhartha Sharma — have been summoned for questioning. Investigations involve multiple FIRs, raids, forensic examinations, and detailed scrutiny of financial and documentary records connected to Garg’s recent trip to Singapore, where he passed away.

While initial findings suggest Nishita Goswami’s role is primarily informational, SIT is exploring all angles, including possible negligence or foul play. In response to growing public pressure, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has indicated the case could be escalated to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) should SIT’s findings prove unsatisfactory.