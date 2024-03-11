In the wake of the notification of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the Barpeta District Students Union (AASU) staged a robust protest in Barpeta town, vehemently opposing the new legislation.



Members of the AASU, leading the demonstration, symbolically expressed their dissent by burning copies of the contentious CAA. The protest aimed to underscore the strong objection of the Barpeta community to what they perceive as an anti-Assam and non-constitutional tax.



The Barpeta AASU issued a stern warning, declaring their uncompromising stance against any legislation that undermines the interests and constitutional rights of the people of Assam. They emphasized that the newly introduced CAA would not be accepted under any circumstances.



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In addition to their opposition to the CAA, the AASU protesters cautioned against any policy of police repression in the name of enforcing the controversial legislation. They firmly stated that attempts to suppress dissent through force would not be tolerated by the people of Barpeta.



The protest in Barpeta reflects a growing discontent and resistance to the CAA, with AASU emerging as a vocal advocate for protecting the rights and identity of the Assamese people. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as tensions escalate amid the ongoing protests in the region.