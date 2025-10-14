Assam: AASU opts out of SIT meet in Zubeen Garg death case, urges transparent probe

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) has formally declined to attend a meeting called by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) leading the probe into Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore.



In an official statement issued on Monday, October 13, AASU president Utpal Sarma, general secretary Samiran Phukan, and chief advisor Dr. Samujjal Kumar Bhattacharjya said that the union has “consciously decided” not to participate in the meeting. The leadership explained that their decision was guided by legal counsel to ensure that the accused in the case cannot exploit AASU’s participation to secure any form of legal benefit during judicial proceedings.



The student body further revealed that the decision was communicated to the SIT in writing after extensive legal consultations with senior advocates and jurists from the Gauhati High Court.



In its letter to Special DGP (CID) Munna Prasad Gupta, who heads the SIT, AASU reaffirmed the collective sentiment of the Assamese people who are “anxiously waiting for justice in the mysterious death of the artist of the people, Zubeen Garg.” The organization urged that the investigation be “swift, transparent, and uncompromising” to uphold public faith and deliver justice to the late artist’s family and admirers.