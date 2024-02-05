Members of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) in Bongaigaon district staged a protest by burning an effigy of Education Minister Ranoj Pegu against the Assam government's decision to reject the mother tongue as a medium of instruction

The demonstration saw AASU members in Bongaigaon vehemently opposing the government's stance on not using the mother tongue as a medium of instruction. The protest reached its symbolic peak as an effigy of Education Minister Ranoj Pegu was set ablaze atop the martyr's memorial at the Bongaigaon district AASU office.

Expressing their disagreement with the government's decision against the native language, AASU's protest in Bongaigaon underscored the collective resistance against Education Minister Ranoj Pegu's position on language policy, symbolized by the burning effigy.

This protest mirrors similar demonstrations happening statewide highlighting the opposition to the Assam government's choice to reject the mother tongue as a medium of instruction. The AASU in Bongaigaon district remains steadfast in its stance, joining forces with the broader resistance against Education Minister Ranoj Pegu's decision.

An AASU member stated, "We strongly protest the Assam government's decision, and the burning of the effigy of Assam Education Minister Ranuj Pegu symbolizes our demand for the government to address the language issue. At a time when schools and colleges face internal conflicts, these issues need resolution. Schools with teacher shortages must be addressed promptly instead of diverting attention to making the mother tongue the medium of instruction. We urge the government not to compromise on language policy. This protest will persist until the government cancels this decision."