The Post Graduate Students' Union (PGSU) of Gauhati University has witnessed a decisive victory by the All Assam Students' Union (AASU), securing eight out of the 14 prominent positions. ASU's triumph, including the coveted presidency, has highlighted their continued influence and commitment to student governance.

The election results, announced with much fanfare, revealed that AASU candidate Jintu Das emerged as the newly elected president of the PGSU, securing the highest number of votes.

Meanwhile, several other student organizations, including the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), and Asom Chatra Parishad (ACP), also secured positions in the PGSU.

Notably, both ACP and NSUI managed to secure two positions each, further emphasizing their presence in the university's political landscape. However, ABVP, despite its active campaigning, could only clinch one position.

The newly elected Vice-President, Arif Hussain Mir, hails from ACP, while the position of General Secretary was won by NSUI candidate Himanjit Deka. ABVP candidate Niharika Devi secured the role of Assistant General Secretary.

In other key appointments, ACP's Suraj Phukan emerged as the Boys Common Room Secretary, and AASU's Winnie Deka was elected as the Girls Common Room Secretary. The position of Sports Secretary was bagged by Rishab Narzary of NSUI, while AASU candidates Himakshi Rabha and Pallab Pratim Hazarika swept the Major Games and Minor Games positions, respectively.

Barsha Borgohain, running under the AASU banner, claimed victory as the Debate and Symposium Secretary, while Lakhyajit Saikia, also from AASU, secured the post of Cultural Secretary.

Furthermore, AASU's Debangana Chakraborty and Nabakanta Baruah were elected as Social Service and Literature Secretaries, respectively, while NSUI's Rishab Jyoti Kathar assumed the role of Music Secretary.