The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) units in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia Districts have temporarily halted their protest against Oil India Ltd (OIL) at Duliajan, which commenced on Wednesday morning.

Earlier in the day, Oil India Limited, Duliajan, had appealed to the organisations to remove the blockade or obstruction and to participate in a dialogue with OIL to address the concerns.

AASU in Dibrugarh and Tinsukia districts initiated a total shutdown protest against Oil India Ltd (OIL) at Duliajan on March 20.

AASU accused OIL of neglecting their social responsibilities towards national and state development.

The protest disrupted the production, mining, and transportation of oil. The Industrial gate, new Industrial area, and the general area of OIL were inaccessible due to the protest.

Moreover, the transport depot of OIL was sealed, halting the movement of OIL vehicles and preventing employees from entering for operation. A public meeting was also scheduled by AASU at Duliajan on March 20.