The All Assam Students' Union (AASU) has voiced its discontent over the construction of a massive statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi near the Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra in Guwahati. AASU contends that the legacy of the iconic artist, Dr. Bhupen Hazarika, deserves a unique and exclusive recognition.

On the occasion of Dr. Bhupen Hazarika's birth anniversary on September 8, members of AASU paid their respects at his statue, underscoring their commitment to preserving his legacy.

AASU's Chief Advisor, Samujjal Bhattacharya, outlined several demands presented by the organization to the government in light of this issue.

First and foremost, AASU has urged the government to upgrade Bhupen Hazarika's burial ground to world-class standards, highlighting its historical and cultural significance. In addition, the student organization called for the Rail Terminus in Guwahati to be named after the legendary artist and proposed the establishment of a coordination express train in his honor.

Furthering their cause, AASU has demanded reserved seats bearing Bhupen Hazarika's name in prominent universities across Assam, including Guwahati, Dibrugarh, and Tezpur. They have also advocated for similar seats to be established in universities throughout the country, recognizing the artist's enduring impact on culture and society.

Another notable demand from AASU is the creation of an international research center dedicated to Bhupen Hazarika. This center would serve as a hub for the study of his artistic and intellectual contributions, emphasizing their lasting significance.

Additionally, AASU has called for the establishment of a time capsule encapsulating Bhupen Hazarika's artistic and intellectual contributions, allowing future generations to understand and appreciate his immense influence on Assamese culture.

The leadership of AASU has expressed their deep admiration for the unparalleled contributions of Bhupen Hazarika and has called upon the government to honor his memory through various initiatives and projects. The controversy surrounding the statue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi near the Bhupen Hazarika Samadhi Kshetra continues to draw attention, raising important questions about the preservation of cultural legacies in Assam.