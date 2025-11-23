Assam: AATSU condemns ‘barbaric act’ after head monk found dead in Margherita monastery

The All Assam Tangsa Students’ Union (AATSU) has issued a strong condemnation following the shocking death of a Buddhist monk at the Inthem Buddhist Monastery under Pangree Police Station in Margherita Sub-Division. The revered monk, identified as Indrabonsho Bhikkhu, was found dead inside his room on November 23 under brutal and suspicious circumstances, prompting police to treat the case as a suspected murder.

Investigators recovered a blood-stained axe near the body, intensifying fears of foul play. The monastery, located around 20 km from Margherita headquarters, has been gripped by grief, with the incident sending shockwaves through the Buddhist community.

AATSU described the killing as a “barbaric act” and a grave violation of the spiritual sanctity of the monastery. Extending heartfelt condolences to the monks and the wider Buddhist fraternity, the union said the loss of such a respected spiritual leader was a profound tragedy for the region.

Calling for urgent government intervention, AATSU demanded:

Immediate arrest of the perpetrator(s) within 24 hours,

A transparent, impartial, and speedy investigation,

Trial of the accused in a fast-track court with the highest punishment under the law,

Enhanced security for all religious institutions and leaders in the region,

Government support to ensure peace and protection for the Buddhist community.

Police have yet to determine a motive or identify suspects. Local residents and community members have also urged law enforcement agencies to act swiftly and deliver justice.

AATSU reaffirmed its solidarity with the Buddhist community during this difficult time, expressing prayers for peace and strength. The union said the monk’s legacy would continue to inspire the values of compassion, harmony, and justice.