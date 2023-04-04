Manikpur police in Bongaigaon district have arrested four people, including an ABAMSU leader, for allegedly killing a young woman from Lungjhar village under Manikpur police station in Bongaigaon district at South Makra.

According to reports, on March 23, a discussion was held between the ABAMSU leader and Jamir Ali of Makra No. 4 in Chirang to discuss the marriage of the young woman. However, on March 25, due to differences between the two sides over the choice of groom, the young woman was taken away.

Later, the young woman's brother was called to Makra to discuss marriage, but due to the marriage of the young man, the young woman's brother refused to go ahead with the wedding. On April 2, the young woman was left unconscious in the courtyard of her house at night and she died there.

After the brother of the young woman lodged an FIR at Manikpur police station, the police registered a case no. 59/2023 US 306 IPC case and arrested four persons, including the ABAMSU leader, on April 3 . The arrested were identified as Amir Ali, Akbar Ali, Kulsun Begum, and ABAMSU leader Shahid Ali. All of them have been sent to judicial custody at the end of their primary health.

The police have assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted, and those found guilty will be punished.