In a new development to the abduction of a cashier deployed at Bharat petroleum oil depot in the Namsai district of Arunachal Pradesh, miscreants have reportedly released him on May 16.

As per reports, the cashier identified as Dinesh Sharma has been released who went missing on April 26.

Locals earlier claimed that ULFA(I) was suspected to be behind the kidnapping.

Also Read: Arunachal: Unidentified miscreants abduct cashier of Bharat petroleum oil depot

It is to be mentioned here that police failed to trace the whereabouts of Dinesh Sharma, who was abducted by suspected militants from the fuel outlet at Momong village under Chowkham police station in Arunachal Pradesh’s Namsai district.

According to reports, the suspected militants also opened fire during the abduction which left one Mithai Marandi (28), the driver of the owner of the fuel outlet critically injured and later succumb to its injuries.