Assam Congress President Bhupen Borah visited the residence of Abdul Khaleque on March 15, following the latter's resignation in protest after being denied a Lok Sabha ticket. Borah, amidst a flurry of discussions and assurances declared that Abdul Khaleque is set to withdraw his resignation letter tomorrow.

Bhupen Borah conveyed the evolving situation, stating, "Abdul Khaleque was understandably angry. However, his anger has somewhat subsided now. He has expressed his intent to withdraw his resignation letter, citing certain grievances. I have already discussed the matter with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and I am confident that Abdul Khaleque's concerns will be addressed by tomorrow."

The tumultuous sequence of events unfolded as Abdul Khaleque, visibly upset over the denial of a Lok Sabha ticket, tendered his resignation. However, Bhupen Borah's intervention and reassurances have injected a sense of hope and optimism among party members.

Abdul Khaleque affirmed his stance, saying, "Tomorrow, I will provide clarity on the situation. I have communicated my grievances to the party president and Jitendra Singh. I will await a resolution until 11 pm tomorrow. It is indeed true that I submitted my resignation letter. However, despite the challenges, I maintain my trust in Sonia Gandhi."