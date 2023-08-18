The political landscape of Abhayapuri municipality in Bongaigaon district finds itself in a state of trouble as the Mayor of the municipality tenders a resignation amidst a mounting atmosphere of uncertainty. The move comes in the wake of a no-confidence motion brought forward by seven elected ward commissioners representing both the BJP and the AGP parties within the civic body.

This is not the first instance of such upheaval within the municipality. Just a few months ago, a similar wave of discord was witnessed when the ward commissioners had previously instigated a vote of no confidence against the civic body.

On August 18 , the resignation of the Mayor of Abhayapuri municipality followed the recent no-confidence motion, which was instigated by a letter signed by seven ward commissioners. The letter addressed the Mayor, stating their concerns regarding the management of the municipality's affairs. The signatories asserted their belief in the Mayor's failure to effectively handle the responsibilities of the municipality and communicated their decision to bring forth a no-confidence motion. In the same letter, they urged the Mayor to respond by scheduling 'Special Meetings' within the next 15 days to address the issue.

The backdrop against which this unfolds is the BJP's past governance of the Abhayapuri municipality. The letter's signatories pointedly expressed their lack of confidence in the Mayor's ability to manage the municipality's affairs effectively.

In response to the situation, the chairman of the Abhayapuri Municipal board expressed his reasons for resigning, stating that there was a lack of support for his continued tenure. He emphasized that their election to the position was guided by the intention to serve the public and that they have always prioritized the interests of the community. The chairman extended the offer for a potential inquiry to address any concerns that may have arisen during their tenure.