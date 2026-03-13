Assam: Abhijeet–Nilotpal lynching case verdict likely on April 6 after eight-year trial

Nagaon Sessions Court is likely to deliver its verdict on April 6, 2026, in the 2018 mob lynching case of Abhijeet Nath and Nilotpal Das after completing the final round of hearings on March 13.

The two young men from Guwahati were beaten to death by a mob on June 8, 2018, at Panjuri village under the Dokmoka police station in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district. Local residents had suspected them of being child lifters, a rumour that quickly spread and triggered the fatal attack.

The case drew nationwide attention at the time and raised serious concerns over rumour-driven mob violence and the spread of misinformation on social media.

Trial proceedings had entered the final stage earlier this year. Hearings were held on February 26 and 27 at the Nagaon court as part of the concluding phase of the case. During those proceedings, both the defence counsel and the government prosecutor sought additional time to present their arguments.

Taking note of the requests, the court scheduled March 6 and March 13 for the final hearings. With arguments now concluded, the court is expected to pronounce its judgment next month.

The trial has continued for nearly eight years since the killings.

Speaking to reporters outside the court premises earlier, the fathers of the two victims said they have faith in the judicial process and are hopeful that the court will deliver justice. They expressed confidence that those found guilty would receive exemplary punishment.