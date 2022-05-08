On May 3, an unprecedented incident between indigenous Muslims and Muslims from East Bengal took place in Sheela-Kaljahi area of the Barpeta district. Taison Hussain, the general secretary of the All Bodo Minority Students Union expressed his anger at the incident through a press conference today in Tamulpur district.

In response to media questions "We have spoken to many persons in the neighborhood, and we have already been horrified by field reports from various media sources that the incident was a cycle led by a youth in the area, and a fight between certain people," Hussain said.

Meanwhile, Taison Hussain has demanded a thorough investigation of the incident and punishment of the culprits by the Barpeta district police. “The perpetrators should receive exemplary punishment following a thorough investigation by the Barpeta district police”, stated Hussain.

“The general secretary of the organisation also accused the BJP government of dividing and politicizing Muslims in Assam for its own profit. “Muslims from India, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Delhi are receiving this discrimination from the BJP government. The government formed with the guidelines of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) is only showing hatred towards Muslim people and doing injustice to all”, he further added.