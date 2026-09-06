Assam abolishes licence requirement for petroleum products: Himanta Biswa Sarma

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the abolition of licence requirements for petroleum products as part of the state government’s efforts to promote ease of doing business and create a more business-friendly environment.

Taking to X, Sarma said the government wants businesses to thrive in Assam in an environment that is both “hassle free and rewarding.”

The Chief Minister said the move goes beyond easing regulatory norms under the Ease of Doing Business initiative, with the government also introducing attractive incentives to encourage businesses and investment in the state.

The abolition of the licence requirement for petroleum products is expected to reduce regulatory requirements for businesses operating in the sector and simplify the process of doing business in Assam.

Sarma reiterated the government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for businesses while encouraging investment and economic activity across the state.