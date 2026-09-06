Assam abolishes licence requirement for petroleum products: Himanta Biswa Sarma
Assam has abolished the licence requirement for petroleum products, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said. He said the move, along with incentives, would make the state more business friendly.
- The Chief Minister said firms should grow in a hassle free environment
- The decision is part of Assam's wider ease of doing business push
- The state is also offering incentives to encourage fresh investment
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has announced the abolition of licence requirements for petroleum products as part of the state government’s efforts to promote ease of doing business and create a more business-friendly environment.
Taking to X, Sarma said the government wants businesses to thrive in Assam in an environment that is both “hassle free and rewarding.”
The Chief Minister said the move goes beyond easing regulatory norms under the Ease of Doing Business initiative, with the government also introducing attractive incentives to encourage businesses and investment in the state.
The abolition of the licence requirement for petroleum products is expected to reduce regulatory requirements for businesses operating in the sector and simplify the process of doing business in Assam.
Sarma reiterated the government’s commitment to creating a conducive environment for businesses while encouraging investment and economic activity across the state.
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