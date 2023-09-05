Absconding Assam woman police officer Suvalaxmi Dutta, who was accused of torturing her house help, was spotted at Guwahati on September 5 and allegedly took a shelter in the city for five days.

One CCTV footage shows former Additional SP Suvalaxmi Dutta walking freely on the alleged neighbourhood has surfaced online throwing light to the ongoing case.

It needs mention here that the distressing act of cruelty was unfolded on August 26 where hot water was allegedly poured onto the maid's body and she was confined to a bathroom, revealing a deeply disturbing case of abuse.

The victim, identified as Anima Praja, bravely filed a formal complaint against Subhalakshmi Dutta, Additional Superintendent of Police (Border) Charaideo.

According to sources, the victim's body bears the scars of unimaginable abuse, sparking outrage within the community. The Nazira police station received the complaint, shedding light on this harrowing incident.