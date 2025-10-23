Assam: ABSU condemns IED blast between Kokrajhar and Salakati, terms it as ‘cowardly and barbaric act'

The All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) has strongly denounced the IED explosion that occurred late last night (October22) between Kokrajhar and Salakati railway stations, terming it a “cowardly and barbaric act” that endangers public safety and threatens to disturb peace in the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR).



In an official statement issued from Bodofa House, ABSU President Dipen Boro and General Secretary Khanindra Basumatary expressed grave concern over the incident, stating that such violent acts are an assault on democracy, humanity, and the hard-earned peace achieved through years of effort in the region.



Calling for a thorough investigation, the Union urged law enforcement agencies to swiftly identify and bring the perpetrators to justice. “Violence in any form cannot and will not solve any problem,” the statement asserted, appealing to citizens to maintain calm and refrain from being misled by rumours or disruptive elements attempting to incite tension.



Reiterating its commitment to peace and harmony, ABSU emphasized that it stands firmly with the people of BTR in rejecting any form of violence that threatens social stability and progress.