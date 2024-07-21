The All Bodo Students' Union (ABSU) President Dipen Boro has called for immediate action from the Assam government regarding the provincialization of Bodo medium educational institutions. Speaking at a press conference held at The Bodofa House in Bagansali, Boro said that the current state of educational support for Bodo-medium institutions is inadequate.

Boro highlighted that under Clause 6.3 of the Bodo Territorial Region (BTR) Agreement, there is a specific demand for the provincialization of Bodo medium educational institutions. However, he noted that only 10 colleges have been provincialized in the four years since the agreement's inception, leaving many key educational levels—including lower primary (LP), middle (ME), and higher secondary (HSS)—unaddressed.

The ABSU president pointed out several critical issues, including the lack of creation of posts for Bodo medium Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs), despite the appointment of 2,271 Assamese medium PGT teachers in 2021. Additionally, Bodo medium posts have yet to be established at Sarupathar College and Janai Girls' College, and the University of Bodoland has not seen new posts created.

Moreover, Boro criticized the lack of new departments at Bineshwar Brahma Engineering College in Kokrajhar and the absence of teachers in 26 Bodo medium primary schools and 206 institutions operating with a single teacher. He also mentioned that Balipara, Dudhnai, and Baksa Model Colleges have not received necessary Bodo medium posts.

The President further said that primary, middle, and high schools have yet to receive adequate textbooks. He warned that if these issues are not resolved promptly, the ABSU would be forced to initiate a democratic movement to press for their demands.