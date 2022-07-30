The All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) on Saturday observed Anti-Terrorism Day on the occasion of the 26th death anniversary of Jwhwlao Swmbla Basumatary, the then President of ABSU. Every year, ABSU observes 30th of July as “Anti-Terrorism Day”, commemorating the demise of Jwhwlao Swmbla Basumatary.

The event was organised at Goybari near Basugaon in Chirang district.

Various cultural programmes are organised at Goybari, marking the day, under the initiative of the All Assam Bodo Students Union.

The programme today begins with the flag hoisting by ABSU Central President Deben Boro. People even paid floral tributes at the tomb of the Late ABSU president Jwhwlao Swmbla Basumatary. Late Jwhwlao Swmbla Basumatary's wife Bhanumati Basumatary and her daughter Fami Basumatary, were also present at the programme.

It may be mentioned here that Late Jwhwlao Swmbla Basumatary was mercilessly killed by militants in 1996. Since then, ABSU has been observing July 30 as Anti-Terrorism day.

BTR Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro who was present at the event and prayed for peace in the society. He even urged everyone to come forward and stay united in their fight against terrorism, and remove social evils like murder, violence from the society.

The event was also attended by Shri Toren Boro, BSS President; Ex ABSU president Dr. Dipak Basumatary, Ex MLA Shri Chandi Basumatary, among others.