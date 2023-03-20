The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad ( ABVP ) on March 20 has expressed dissatisfaction calling the Nagaon Police's action as inefficient in controlling crime. The organisation has demanded strict action against corrupt police officers and said that such police officers should be suspended.

The organization have even called on the Chief Minister and the DGP to take action against the corrupt police officers in Nagaon and demanded to stop the increasing drug trafficking in the city.

The police officers are accused of collecting money from an immoral circle.The highest number of immoral activities are alleged to have taken place in the Morikolong region.

Earlier in November , 2022 , Firuz Doley, officer-in-charge of Marikolong police station in Nagaon, Assam was sent to reserved close following allegations of corruption raised against the officer for a very long time.

The officer was also accused of having links with the cow mafia and the drug mafia.The reserve close on Firuz Doley and three other police officers has been mandated on the directions of Nagaon Superintendent of Police.

A senior officer of Nagaon police was also suspected to be involved in corruption along with Firuz Doley.

In the past, many allegations have been made against the Nagaon police, for failing miserably in controlling drugs smuggling in the area.

It needs mention here that an Officer-in-Charge of Patacharkuchi Police Station in Assam’s Bajali district was sent to reserved closed on October 17.

The OC identified as Hrishikesh Das, was sent to reserved closed with immediate effect and punishment meted out following the death of a CRPF jawan under mysterious circumstances.

As per sources, the family of the jawan had filed a complaint with the police station alleging that he committed suicide for love-related issues.