Assam: ABVP alleges admission irregularities in Dhubri college, demands probe

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has alleged irregularities in the 2026 spot admission process at B.N. College, also known as Bhola Nath College, in Dhubri, claiming that deserving candidates were denied admission to the B.Sc. stream despite securing higher marks.

The student organisation has alleged discrepancies in the merit-based selection process and raised questions over the application of category quotas, particularly in cases involving OBC Non-Creamy Layer (NCL) certificates issued through the Sewa Setu/e-District Assam portals and general OBC applicants.

According to ABVP, some candidates who scored around 70 per cent in their qualifying examinations were allegedly denied B.Sc. seats, while candidates with reportedly lower scores, including 49 per cent and 62 per cent, were granted admission.

Bibek Prasad, former general secretary of the B.N. College Students' Union and current ABVP Northeast Zonal SFS Convenor, claimed that the organisation has documentary evidence to support the allegations and demanded an immediate inquiry by the college authorities.

“Student futures are at stake,” Prasad said, adding that if an impartial investigation establishes the alleged irregularities, strict disciplinary action should be taken against those responsible.

The ABVP has demanded the public release of the complete merit list for the 2026 spot admission process, along with a transparent breakdown of the selection criteria, marks obtained by candidates and categories under which admissions were granted.

The organisation has also sought an investigation into the alleged denial of admission to candidates with higher marks while candidates with comparatively lower scores were admitted to the B.Sc. programme.

The college administration has not yet issued an official response to the allegations.

The ABVP has urged the college authorities to publicly clarify the admission process and address the concerns of students and parents to ensure transparency in the matter.