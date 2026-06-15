Assam: ABVP Dhubri holds training camp, announces new town executive committee

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) Dhubri Nagar Branch successfully organized a one-day training camp at Seemanta Chetna Manch in Dhubri, bringing together students and youth activists from various colleges and educational institutions across the town.

The programme was attended by prominent ABVP leaders, including Dhubri Division Organising Secretary Bhaskar Sarkar, Samiran Nath Dev Sharma, and Kaushik Prasad Bin. The camp featured a series of technical and interactive sessions focusing on organizational ideology, leadership development, workforce mobilisation, and student engagement.

Speakers highlighted ABVP's vision of nation-building through student participation and stressed the importance of youth involvement in educational and social development initiatives.

During the concluding session, the existing town committee was dissolved and a new executive committee was constituted for the Dhubri Nagar unit.

Under the new leadership, Dr. Dipankar Mallick has been appointed as President, while Roshan Roy will serve as Town Secretary.

The newly formed committee also includes Vice-Presidents: Parthajit Bora, Dipta Roy, Kaustab Das, and Anuradha Sharma, Joint Secretaries: Sahil Roy, Sandip Roy, Jonmoni Nath, and Brishti Sanyasi, Office Secretary: Jisshu Das, Treasurer: Arijit Roy, Media Chief: Priyanshu Mitra, Co-Media Chief: Arpita Ghosh, Social Media Chief: Subhayan Dutta, Co-Social Media Chief: Rudrakshi Das

Addressing the gathering, Bhaskar Sarkar said ABVP is not merely a student organization but a movement dedicated to nation-building. He expressed confidence that the new committee would work towards addressing student issues, improving educational standards, and promoting social responsibility and nationalist values.

The programme concluded with the newly appointed office-bearers taking a pledge to work for student welfare, strengthen the organization, and uphold ABVP's guiding principles of "Knowledge, Character and Unity."