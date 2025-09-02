Assam: ABVP establishes new branch at Margherita College, emphasizes student unity and national service

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and one of India’s oldest student organizations, formally launched its Margherita College branch on Tuesda, September 2 with the participation of over 100 students. The event, marked by enthusiastic engagement, reflected an atmosphere of unity, strength, and brotherhood.



The inauguration took place at the Margherita Block Conference Hall in the presence of ABVP Tinsukia district committee organising secretary Rubul Rajkhowa, RSS leader Harish Saikia, senior activist Pranjal Sen, and other prominent leaders of the organization.



In the newly formed unit, Rohit Debnath was elected as President, while Brishti Dey was chosen as Secretary. Under their leadership, the branch has pledged to focus on resolving student-related academic concerns, promoting societal development, preserving cultural heritage, and nurturing patriotic values among the youth.



Speaking on the occasion, Rubul Rajkhowa highlighted that the establishment of the Margherita College branch was not just a routine expansion but a symbol of student awakening. “This initiative embodies the collective strength of student power, the vision of creating a better society, and the resolve to serve national interests,” he remarked.