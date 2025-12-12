Assam: ABVP to spotlight student issues at Dhubri state convention on December 24–26

A major organisational review and policy discussion on student issues is set to take centre stage as the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) brings its 31st State Convention to Dhubri this week. The three-day meet, scheduled for December 24–26 at the Dhubri District Library, is expected to draw more than 400 delegates from across Assam.

ABVP Assam State Secretary Herand Mohan told reporters on December 12 that the convention will focus on strengthening student representation and addressing campus-related challenges. He said the gathering would serve as a key forum for charting the organisation’s roadmap in the state.

The venue will be designated Padma Shri Pratima Baruah Pandey Khetra, honouring the iconic Goalparia folk singer. Organisers said the dedication highlights the convention’s emphasis on local culture and community identity.

Ranjit Kumar Dass, Assam’s Minister for Panchayati Raj and Rural Development, is slated to inaugurate the sessions. Cultural events and exhibitions featuring student initiatives will run alongside discussions and resolutions.

A large procession is planned for the afternoon of December 25, with organisers expecting close to 1,000 participants, including local activists and visiting delegates, to march through central Dhubri.

Mohan addressed the media alongside ABVP Dhubri unit coordinator Shivam Brahma, organising committee head Bibek Prasad, and Bholanath College unit secretary Parineeta Roy. The team urged residents to cooperate with event arrangements, noting that the convention has become one of the state’s significant platforms for debate on student concerns.