Himanta Biswa Sarma launches state’s first driver training and testing track in Nagaon

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on August 23, inaugurated the state's first Accredited Driver Training Centre (ADTC) and Automated Driving Testing Track (ADTT) at Rangalu, Kathiatali in Nagaon district.

Taking to their official X site, Assam Chief Minister's Office posted, "The initiative reflects the government's commitment to citizen-centric service delivery in the Transport Department. It aims to enhance road safety, streamline driver's licence issuance, minimise human discretion and reduce accidents."

Furthermore, the process of granting driving licenses would become streamlined, fostering greater transparency and minimising human intervention and corruption. Additionally, this venture would generate employment opportunities for skilled youth in the areas of training and testing.

Notably, following the establishment of the Nagaon centre, the state government plans to open similar facilities in Amingaon (Kamrup district) and Howly (Barpeta district).

The government has also submitted a proposal to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to establish similar centres in Biswanath and Dibrugarh districts.

Moreover, after the inauguration of automated vehicle testing centres in Jorhat, Kamrup, and Biswanath, a similar facility will soon be commenced in Dibrugarh.

The chief minister's visit to Nagaon also saw the launch of two other significant initiatives aimed at enhancing public infrastructure.

He inaugurated an entry gate at Bebejia, constructed with funds from the MLA's special fund and with support from the Nagaon district administration. The gate, designed in the European style, stands 35 feet in height and 40 feet in width and was crafted by local artisans.

Furthermore, Dr. Sarma unveiled a statue of freedom fighter Manbar Nath, who sacrificed his life during the 1942 Quit India Movement in a British shooting at Jamuguri.

During his visit to Nagaon, the Chief Minister was accompanied by the Minister of Water Resources, etc. Pijush Hazarika, and MLAs Rupak Sarmah, Ramakanta Deuri, Jitu Goswami, and Shashikanta Das.