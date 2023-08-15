Anurag Chaliha, the prime suspect in the death of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha Secretary Indrani Tahbildar, has shocked investigators by pleading innocence and implicating another individual in the incident. Chaliha, a member of the BJP Kisan Morcha, claimed during his interrogation that a man named Abhimanyu Das is responsible for the death of Indrani Tahbildar.

Indrani Tahbildar's death followed the alleged leaking of intimate pictures of her with Anurag Chaliha, leading to a series of events that culminated in her death.

After his apprehension by a joint team of Guwahati Police and Sivasagar Police in Demow on August 13, Anurag Chaliha was brought to the Chandmari Police Station for questioning. During this interrogation, he put forth explosive revelations that cast a shadow on the previously assumed narrative.

In a surprising turn of events, Chaliha declared that Abhimanyu Das played a pivotal role in the events leading to Indrani Tahbildar's death. Chaliha denied his own involvement and urged the police to shift their focus onto Abhimanyu.

According to Chaliha's account, Abhimanyu subjected Indrani Tahbildar to physical and mental harassment, allegedly taking place within a locked hotel room in Meghalaya's Nongpoh. Furthermore, Chaliha disclosed that Abhimanyu coerced Indrani to withdraw her candidature for the Barpeta constituency in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, purportedly aiming to secure the backing of influential individuals.

Chaliha implicated Abhimanyu as a figure attempting to garner support from Amin Chakraborty's faction, which is linked to a prominent RSS leader. Additionally, Abhimanyu reportedly sought to secure the position of President of Barpeta Kisan Morcha through pressure and manipulation.

Chaliha's revelation indicates that Abhimanyu threatened Indrani Tahbildar with the public release of her intimate photos with Anurag if she didn't comply with his demands. The allegations go further, suggesting that Abhimanyu planned to force a sexual relationship with Indrani.

Abhimanyu's alleged manipulation extended to digital actions, with claims that he transferred intimate pictures and videos to his laptop, including those involving Anurag with other women. It is the same objectionable image that was leaked through WhatsApp and led to Indrani's death.

Chaliha divulged that Abhimanyu blackmailed him, demanding a substantial sum to keep the intimate pictures confidential. Under threat, Chaliha claimed he was compelled to comply.