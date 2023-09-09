In a fresh development in the Nazira assault case, senior cop Additional Superintendent of Police (Border) Charaideo, Subhalakshmi Dutta who was accused of torturing her house-help in Nazira, surrendered at the SP office in Sivasagar on September 9.

A non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against the absconding cop.

Assam Police on September 8 revealed that suspended police officer Subhalakshmi Dutta allegedly attempted to kill her maid while residing in Nazira.

Assam police Special DGP Harmeet Singh stated that after conducting a physical examination of the victim, Anima Praja, the initial medical reports did not mention grievous injuries. Consequently, only sections 324/342 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) were initially applied to the case.

Also read : Assam: Accused Subhalakshmi Dutta attempted to murder victim in Nazira assault case, says police

However, the victim was later transferred to Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH). Even here, the hospital's report indicated only 13 per cent skin burns and did not mention grievous injuries. Subsequently, a departmental inquiry was launched against Subhalakshmi, who was suspended from her duties and stationed at Assam Police Headquarters.

Singh further revealed that during this period, three individuals associated with the Assam Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA) intervened in the case. Mun Rajwar, Rajeev Karmakar, and Diganta Kurmi, representing ATTSA, transported the victim to a private hospital and attempted to interfere with the investigation. They also allegedly tried to persuade the victim to reach a compromise with Subhalakshmi and conceal evidence.

It was only after the victim was discharged from the hospital and provided a statement before the magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) that it became evident that the accused had made an attempt on her life. Consequently, additional sections of the IPC, including 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 307 (attempt to murder), and 506 (criminal intimidation), were added to the case.

On the other hand, DGP, Assam Police GP Singh took to platform X and wrote, "The Nazira chapter is closed. Law takes its own course. Uncompromising position of Assam Police in crimes against women & children. Compliments to @SivasagarPol"