The key accused in in Indrani Tahbildar death case, Diban Deka has been arrested by Chandmari Police. According to reports, Diban Deka, a prominent member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Kisan Morcha in Assam, has voluntarily surrendered to the police. The surrender unfolded at the Chandmari Police Station, where Deka presented himself to the police. The allegations against Diban Deka revolve around his purported involvement in sharing private and intimate photographs of Indrani Tahbildar, which contributed to her death. Preliminary reports suggest that Deka had been evading authorities since the case captured public attention.

Adding complexity to the situation, a telephonic conversation between Indrani and Diban has surfaced garnering widespread attention. Deka now stands accused not only of releasing the audio recording of this conversation but also of making another conversation between Indrani and an individual named Riya public. Recent revelations disclose that Diban Deka is also linked to the high-profile SI exam scandal that rocked Assam in 2020.

Indrani Tahbildar, a prominent figure within the BJP Kisan Morcha in Assam passed away on August 11 in Guwahati, with reports suggesting suicide as the cause.

Anurag Chaliha, a fellow member of the BJP Kisan Morcha, emerged as a prime suspect in the investigation surrounding Indrani Tahbildar's death. However, during his interrogation, Chaliha stunned investigators by claiming innocence and pointing towards another individual, Abhimanyu Das.