In a surprising turn of events, an accused named Kulen Nath escaped from Sipajhar police station.

Nath, who was arrested on Monday, June 17 night on charges of land brokering, managed to flee custody. The escape has prompted an intensive search operation by the police.

A case related to the incident has been registered at Sipajhar police station under case number 94/2024.

Authorities are currently on high alert and are actively pursuing the absconding suspect.



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