The accused in the Margherita minor's rape and murder case, Anan Tanti, has been apprehended by a team headed by the Tinsukia Superintendent of Police from Deomali, Arunachal Pradesh. The 12-year-old girl's body was recovered from the septic tank of a residence in Margherita on May 4.

According to reports, the minor girl was sexually assaulted and later murdered by Tanti, who was on the run. The victim's mother had left her daughter in Tanti's care on May 3. When she returned the next morning, Tanti's wife claimed that the girl had already left for her home. However, the victim's mother found her daughter's body hidden in the septic tank of Tanti's house.

After questioning Tanti's wife, the police were able to gather evidence linking Tanti to the crime. Tanti's family and the victim's family were reportedly known to each other, and they had gone to watch Bihu together on May 1. He allegedly sexually assaulted the victim on May 2 and then hid her body in the septic tank.

The police had formed a special investigation team to apprehend Tanti, and the public was urged to come forward with any information that could aid in the investigation. Tanti was finally apprehended from Deomali, Arunachal Pradesh, on May 7.